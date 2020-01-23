TAMPA (CBSMiami) – A Florida inmate caught on camera assaulting a deputy at the Hillsborough County jail is facing additional felony charges.
It happened Tuesday, around 11:15 a.m.
The deputy was attempting to exit a jail pod with Michler Gabriel, 38, when he said Gabriel refused to back away from the door as he was opening it.
Surveillance video shows when the deputy attempted to stop Gabriel, he punched the deputy in the face, striking him several times.
The deputy was treated for bruising, swelling and lacerations at Tampa General Hospital.
Gabriel was being held at Orient Road Jail on driving with a suspended license, possession of a controlled substance, possession of cannabis, armed trafficking in phenethylamines, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, felon in possession of a firearm, and carrying a concealed firearm.
He is now facing felony charges of battery on a law enforcement officer and battery by a detained person.
