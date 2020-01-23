MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A ticketed passenger at a Florida airport is facing serious charges after being accused of carjacking a vehicle from the departures area of the airport with a mom and child inside the vehicle.

It happened Monday morning at the Southwest Florida International Airport near Fort Myers.

The video shows a quick-thinking mom jumping into the back seat of the vehicle while the car was in motion.

It was later revealed that the mother risked possible injury or even death by her actions because her child had been in the back seat.

It all started after a restaurant worker confronted a man about missing items from her purse.

Authorities said the man took off running as the worker went after him.

That is when the man jogged on over to the departures ramp and moved towards the victim’s vehicle, police said.

The man is then seen jumping inside the car and taking off, while the dad holds on for dear life and the mom risks life and limb to jump in the back of the vehicle.

Video shows as the dad falls off the car as the vehicle races away.

The driver, who was later identified as Addi Tawfiq Maqableh, 36, later stopped to let the mother and child out before attempting to get away.

Police caught Magableh a short time later and authorities said he had been a ticketed passenger on a United Airlines flight to Houston.

Magableh is facing several charges including kidnapping, battery, and robbery.