MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man was arrested for allegedly trying to sexually assault a woman inside an art gallery in Wynwood.
According to an arrest report, Jose Antonio Figueroa entered an art gallery on Northwest 2nd Avenue, locked the door behind him and walked towards one of the employees.
The employee asked him to leave and that’s when police say Figueroa pointed a box cutter at her, led her to the back of the gallery and demanded sex.
Police say she tried to push him away.
A witness, walking by, told police he saw the incident and heard the victim scream for help and chased after Figueroa until an officer caught him.
Figueroa faces multiple charges including kidnapping, armed robbery, and petty theft.
He was being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.
