Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hollywood megastar Will Smith surprised four lucky South Floridians when he picked them up as their Lyft driver over the weekend.
The actor moved from behind the camera to behind the wheel of a 2020 Porsche Taycanas as part of a promotion called “Bad Boys For Lyft.”
A play on words that cross promotes Lyft with Smith’s new movie “Bad Boys For Life.”
The unsuspecting passengers were very surprised by their celebrity driver.
They also received a free year of Lyft rides.
You must log in to post a comment.