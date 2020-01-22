MIAMI (CBSMiami) – What appears to be a pack of wild dogs running through a driveway, in the middle of the night, outside a home in Palmetto Bay was recently captured by a Ring cam video.

It’s believed some of the pack members were seen running after a cat and attacking it.

“It’s kind of scary. I hope they catch them. I have little kids that play in the yard,” said Palmetto Bay resident Rachel Cobb.

The Palmetto Bay Neighbors Alliance released a video while warning residents to be careful.

“I hope they get the wild dogs. I hope they find them and not have to put them down and the cats will be able to stay to live again,” said resident Ben Stapley.

Stapley lives next to Christ Fellowship Church where there’s been at least one sighting of this pack since mid-December.

The Miami-Dade Animal Services Department has been looking for the animals.

“We’ve gotten numerous reports of a pack of animals, dogs or coyotes and residents are concerned,” said Flora Beal with Miami-Dade Animal Services.

“We’re talking about the general vicinity of 158th Street to 168th or so, Old Cutler Road to US 1. There have been several sightings there.”

“we’ve been out there. The challenge is being there when they are there.”

The pack has killed cats.

“We are getting reports of some cats being deceased so we have concerns for our community. We want to make sure people keep their pets indoors and don’t leave food out because it will attract wildlife and these animals. Our first priority is to make sure they are safe,” Beal said.

And if you see this pack, stay away.

“Try not to catch them by yourselves. That would not be a good idea. You want to make sure you call in the professionals.”

Fortunately, no humans have been hurt by this pack of animals.

Authorities urge residents to call animal services if the pack is spotted or 911 if there is an immediate threat to anyone.