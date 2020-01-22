MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A frigid start across South Florida with lows plummeting due to the upper 30s and low 40s in Broward and Miami-Dade county overnight.

Due to the wind chill, it is felt like the upper 20s and low 30s. We haven’t seen such cold weather in years!

Our average low is 60 degrees, so most areas were 20 to 25 degrees colder than normal.

Although very cold for South Florida standards, these temperatures were not record-breaking as the record low for Miami is 30 degrees set back in 1985. And the record low for Ft Lauderdale was 29 degrees set back in 1985. It was chilly across the Keys too with lows falling to the upper 40s and low 50s.

Throughout the day it will remain cold and windy with highs in the mid 60s despite bright, winter sunshine. The average high this time of year is 76 degrees. Due to the strong NW winds 15 to 25 mph and gusts to 30 mph, a wind advisory is in effect until 7 p.m.

Wednesday night will not be as cold, but still very chilly with lows falling to the upper 50s along the coast and low 50s inland.

On Thursday, as winds shift more out of the northeast, our temperatures will creep up a bit with highs in the low 70s.

By Friday morning our lows will be in the upper 60s and our highs will be back to normal in the upper 70s with the potential for some showers through Saturday ahead of our next cold front this weekend.