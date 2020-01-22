MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Hialeah teen is facing serious charges Wednesday after police said he made some serious threats on his Twitter account.

Just 19 years old, Lazaro Lesteiro Diaz is in jail after police found some disturbing posts on his social media account.

At his bond hearing, a Hialeah detective told the judge they worry he would follow through on specific threats.

Authorities say Lesteiro Diaz made specific threats against “homosexuals and people from Nicaragua.”

Lesteiro Diaz says he lives with his family at a Hialeah apartment.

Earlier this month, they say, someone fired a shot through a window at the apartment.

In Spanish, he told us it was probably a drunk person or drug dealer.

The judge asked Lesteiro Diaz if he owned any weapons. He said, “No, your honor.”

Police said they believe Lesteiro Diaz has access to a high-powered rifle.

The judge increased bond to $75,000 over the objection of his public defender.

The judge said, “I have to protect the community.”