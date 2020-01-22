



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The FBI is looking for a suspected serial bank robber that has been active in Miami, Miami Beach and Doral.

Officials said the man most recently robbed a Chase Bank branch located at 295 NE 18th St. on Saturday at 11:45 a.m.

Earlier, on that same Saturday, the FBI said he robbed a TD Bank branch at 1003 Brickell Ave.

Before those two robberies, agents said the man robbed an Iberia Bank at 1501 Alton Rd. in Miami Beach on Friday.

The FBI said this chain reaction started when the man robbed a TD Bank branch at 3885 NW 107th Ave. in Doral on Wednesday.

In each case, the FBI said the robber entered the bank and demanded money from a bank employee, leaving with an undisclosed amount of cash each time.

There were no injuries in any of these bank robberies.

If you have information that can help with this investigation, you are urged to call the FBI at (754) 703-2000 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.