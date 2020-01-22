



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – For the first time, we’re hearing from Inter Miami’s new head coach.

On Wednesday, Diego Alonso, 44, was joined on stage by sporting director Paul McDonough and owner Jorge Mas.

Alonso, who is from Uruguay, said he was curious about Inter Miami when the team was announced.

After meeting with the ownership, he realized that their visions were alive.

“Since the beginning, I had the curiosity of meeting them. Meeting the team and the culture. Since day one, it was very clear what the club was about. It’s an ambitious project with hard-working people, honest people,” Alonso said. “And I was very eager to dream with this club because we do share the same ideals and objectives.”

McDonough spoke highly of Alonso and his attacking style of play. The team quite frankly couldn’t believe they landed him.

Alonso’s initial roster is still a few players short.

Inter Miami will add five or six more guys and hopefully be able to fill out their designated players’ spots which are reserved for high-priced free agents.

Alonso’s previous experience includes a successful run as a coach in Mexico’s professional soccer league with the teams from the cities of Pachuca and Monterrey.

