MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Hurricanes are looking to bounce back in 2020 after a disappointing 2019 season.

The Hurricanes ended their last season with a 6-7 record.

After Miami’s loss to Louisiana Tech in the Independence Bowl, head coach Manny Diaz has made big changes.

On Wednesday, the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) released the official schedules for the teams.

The Hurricanes will kick off their season with a home opener against Temple on September 5th. Miami has dominated, winning 13 straight over Temple by an average margin of 34 points.

On Halloween, the ‘Canes will travel Charlottesville to take on defending Coastal Division champion Virginia at Scott Stadium. Despite the fact that the Hurricanes have won four of their last five against Virginia, they’ve struggled in games at Scott Stadium.

The Hurricanes will take on their storied football rivals Florida State on November 7th at Hard Rock Stadium. Since 2017, the Hurricanes have won three straight against FSU, with last year’s 27-10 win.

Miami will close out their season at Hard Rock Stadium against the Duke Blue Devils who have been a challenge for the Hurricanes in recent years. The Hurricanes closed out last season with a 27-17 loss at Duke. It was just their fourth win over the Hurricanes in 17 meetings.

Here is the Miami Hurricanes schedule:

• Sat., Sept. 5 – Temple at Hard Rock Stadium

• Sat., Sept. 12 – Wagner at Hard Rock Stadium

• Sat., Sept. 19 – UAB at Hard Rock Stadium

• Sat., Sept. 26 – at Michigan State at Spartan Stadium, East Lansing

• Sat., Oct. 3 – Pittsburgh at Hard Rock Stadium

• Fri., Oct. 9 – at Wake Forest at BB&T Field, Winston-Salem

• Sat., Oct. 17 – open date

• Sat., Oct. 24 – North Carolina at Hard Rock Stadium

• Sat., Oct. 31 – at Virginia at Scott Stadium, Charlottesville

• Sat., Nov. 7 – Florida State at Hard Rock Stadium

• Sat., Nov. 14 – at Virginia Tech at Lane Stadium, Blacksburg

• Sat., Nov. 21 – at Georgia Tech at Bobby Dodd Stadium, Atlanta

• Sat., Nov. 28 – Duke at Hard Rock Stadium