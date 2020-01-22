



FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Bond has been set for NFL free agent Antonio Brown’s trainer, Glenn Holt, who along with Brown, is accused of battering a man at the player’s home on Tuesday.

Holt’s attorney Eric Rudenberg reached an agreement with the prosecution for a $20-thousand bond and he is to have no contact with the alleged victim.

“This is a serious charge but these allegations are way overblown,” said Rudenberg. “The charge of burglary with a battery carries a punishment of up to life in prison, but this incident, the allegations are extremely minor, it’s something about tussling over keys to a truck. This is not the kind of thing you’d expect people to go to prison for at all, let alone, punishable by life.”

Hollywood police were called to Brown’s residence in the Oaks Gated Community off Sterling Road at around 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

Upon arrival, police came in contact with a man who said he had been battered by Brown and Holt.

Officers located Holt, who was taken into custody one count of burglary with battery. As for Brown, police said he was nowhere to be found.

“The police report alleges that there was a disagreement about movers and some items belonging to Antonio Brown. And then the charge that followed and led to my client’s arrest regarding the keys to the truck and an argument over possession of those keys,” said Rudenberg.

Hollywood police spokesperson Christian Lata stopped short of saying Brown was a suspect, saying only that detectives are “conducting a thorough investigation” and “are looking into all aspects of the investigation.”

“Mr. Brown has been through a lot this year in the media and there’s an instinct sometimes to kick people when they’re down. I hope the public and State Attorney’s Office will wait to hear what the evidence is before jumping to any conclusions,” said Rudenberg.

The Hollywood Police Department, which has now responded to four incidents involving Brown in the past three months, recently cut ties with Brown following an outburst aimed at officers responding to a domestic dispute.

Brown’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, reportedly dropped him until Brown can seek counsel.