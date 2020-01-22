



HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – An arrest warrant has been issued for Antonio Brown on three charges, including burglary with battery, following the most recent incident at his home.

Hollywood police were called to Brown’s residence in the Oaks Gated Community off Sterling Road at around 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

Upon arrival, police came in contact with a man who said he had been battered by Brown and his trainer, Glenn Holt.

Officers located Holt, who was taken into custody on one count of burglary with battery. At the time, police were unable to locate Brown.

Eric Rudenberg, Holt’s attorney, reached an agreement with the prosecution for a $20,000 bond and he is to have no contact with the alleged victim.

“The police report alleges that there was a disagreement about movers and some items belonging to Antonio Brown. And then the charge that followed and led to my client’s arrest regarding the keys to the truck and an argument over possession of those keys,” said Rudenberg.

On Tuesday, Hollywood police spokesperson Christian Lata had stopped short of saying Brown was a suspect. He only added that detectives were “conducting a thorough investigation” and “looking into all aspects of the investigation.”

“Mr. Brown has been through a lot this year in the media and there’s an instinct sometimes to kick people when they’re down. I hope the public and State Attorney’s Office will wait to hear what the evidence is before jumping to any conclusions,” said Rudenberg prior to the arrest warrant being issued.

Brown is being charged with one count of burglary with battery, one count of burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and one count of criminal mischief less than $1,000.

The Hollywood Police Department, which has now responded to four incidents involving Brown in the past three months, recently cut ties with Brown following an outburst aimed at officers responding to a domestic dispute.

Brown’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, reportedly dropped him until Brown can seek counsel.