



TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – Time is running out if you planned to file a claim in the massive Equifax data breach.

The 2017 data breach affected nearly half of the U.S. population.

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody said any claim must be filed before the January 22nd deadline.

In July 2019, Moody announced an agreement reached with Equifax over the company’s failed security measures in a data breach that allowed attackers to penetrate the company’s system that went unnoticed for 76 days.

A multistate investigation into the breach that found Equifax failed to maintain a reasonable security system enabling hackers to penetrate its systems. Affected personal information included Social Security numbers, names, dates of birth, addresses, credit card numbers, and in some cases, driver’s license numbers.

The state’s Attorney General’s Office reached an agreement with Equifax which created a Consumer Restitution Fund of up to $425 million.

“The massive Equifax data breach affected millions of consumers and there is relief available for victims, but the deadline to file a claim is quickly approaching. That is why I am encouraging all eligible consumers to please file a claim before the deadline tomorrow,” Moody said in a statement.

Eligible consumers to file a claim before the deadline by visiting EquifaxBreachSettlement.com or calling 1(833) 759-2982.