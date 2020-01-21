MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Football fans enjoying Super Bowl 54 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami will be enjoying their ice cold Budweiser from recyclable aluminum cups in an effort to phase out single-use plastics this year.

The cups were created by the Ball Corporation in response to growing consumer preference for more sustainable products.

“We developed the aluminum cup to ensure it meets growing demand for more green products, and we’re excited that our partnership will give this year’s Super Bowl fans the opportunity to do better by the environment,” said John. A Hayes, Ball’s Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Hard Rock Stadium is the first professional sports arena to use the aluminum cups.

They debuted at the Miami Dolphins’ final home game of the season in December. After the Super Bowl, they will continue to be available at Hard Rock Stadium throughout the year for Miami Dolphins games, University of Miami college football games, international soccer matches, concerts and all other events.

The aluminum cups will help eliminate more than 500,000 plastic cups from Hard Rock Stadium every year.

It is part of the company’s Better Tomorrow 2025 goals and helps the venue’s broader mission to phase out 99.4 percent of single-use plastics this year.

Infinitely recyclable and economically valuable, aluminum is the most sustainable beverage packaging material, and like aluminum cans, aluminum cups can be easily recycled. In fact, 75 percent of the aluminum ever produced is still in use today. In addition to its sustainability and recycling strengths, the aluminum cup is lightweight, sturdy, and cool to the touch.

It also can be customized with logos and graphics, as it will be for Super Bowl LIV.