MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Seven chemicals commonly found in sunscreens can be absorbed into the bloodstream at levels exceeding safety thresholds after just one use.
The findings come from a study published by the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research.
The center’s director said just because an ingredient is absorbed doesn’t mean it’s not safe, and that further testing is needed to determine the safety and effects of the ingredients, especially with regular use.
Experts and the FDA stress the sun’s link to cancer and aging is real, so people need to keep using sun protection.
