NORTH LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Good news for residents and businesses in the City Of North Lauderdale, the water is safe to drink again.
The city has lifted a precautionary boil water notice that was issued on January 19th after a pump failure at a water tank.
About 90 percent of the city was affected by the boil water notice.
The city said the pump has been repaired and bacteriological testing was conducted for two consecutive days and the results are satisfactory.
