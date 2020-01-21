MIAMI (CBSMiami) – South Florida got off to chilly start on Tuesday.

Temperatures across the region were in the low to mid-50s, with some inland areas falling to the upper 40s. Most areas were 15 to 18 degrees colder in comparison to Monday. Our average low is 60 degrees.

Highs today will only climb to the upper 60s. We will stay cool and below our normal high of 76 degrees despite all the sunshine.

Tuesday night will be the coldest of the next few days with lows plummeting to the 40s across Broward and Miami-Dade. Some inland areas may briefly tough the upper 30s overnight. Lows will dip down to the low 50s across the lower and middle Keys. The upper Keys may see lows in the upper 40s.

A wind chill advisory goes into effect at 7 p.m. and remain until 9 a.m. Wednesday morning due to forecast wind chills ranging from the mid-20s to the mid-30s. Due to the extreme cold weather, residents should bring sensitive plants and pets.

Wednesday afternoon highs will remain cool with the mid to upper 60s. By Thursday morning we’ll wake up with the upper 50s and highs will be in the low 70s.

It will be a little warmer and more seasonable on Friday as lows will be in the low to mid-60s and highs in the upper 70s.

Saturday highs will climb to the upper 70s with the chance for spotty showers ahead of our next cold front. We’ll be cooler by Sunday.