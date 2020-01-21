MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police have released a video of an early-morning break-in at a Miami liquor store where thieves stole about $5,000 worth of merchandise.

It happened at 3 a.m. on Tuesday at a Jensen’s Liquors store in the area of SW 27th Avenue and SW 16th Terrace in Miami, according to police.

Surveillance cameras captured two masked men in hoodies using a sledgehammer to bust their way through impact-resistant glass.

Authorities said it took them about 10 minutes to hammer their way inside the store.

Investigators with the Miami Police Department believe the crime was perpetrated by three men. One of them being the getaway driver.

Video shows the men walking around the shop, as they take bottles, two at a time.

Police said the men took arms full of liquor bottles and took time to take them to their vehicle and come back inside for more.

In all, the owner says they got away with about 30 bottles worth more than $5,000 in total.

Investigators combed through the shattered glass for clues during the early morning hours as they dusted for fingerprints.

Police said the way these men operated, raise further alarms.

“These men got there and they knew they were gonna make their way in so they were prepared. Their faces are partially covered but we know that perhaps someone may recognize the vehicle and may recognize the mannerisms. If you know who these men are we’re urging them to call us.,” said Kenia Fallat with the Miami Police Department.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Miami Police Department at (305) 603-6030 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471- TIPS (8477).