  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Metrorail Delays, Miami News, Miami-Dade Transit


MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Work on the tracks affected dozens of Metrorail passengers on Tuesday morning.

Chopper 4 was over the Dadeland North station just after 8:30 a.m. where passengers had gathered waiting for their train.

Officials with Miami-Dade Transit say the delays were caused by track issues between the Dadeland South and Dadeland North stations.

Trains were moving slowly while technicians worked on the tracks, but the delays went up to about 45 minutes.

Bus shuttle services were being offered between Dadeland South and Dadeland North stations to supplement rail service, authorities said.

Comments