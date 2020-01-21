MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Work on the tracks affected dozens of Metrorail passengers on Tuesday morning.
Chopper 4 was over the Dadeland North station just after 8:30 a.m. where passengers had gathered waiting for their train.
Officials with Miami-Dade Transit say the delays were caused by track issues between the Dadeland South and Dadeland North stations.
ALERT: Metrorail technical issues have been resolved. Please expect residual delays. Bus shuttle service has been discontinued.
— Miami-Dade Transit (@IRideMDT) January 21, 2020
Trains were moving slowly while technicians worked on the tracks, but the delays went up to about 45 minutes.
Bus shuttle services were being offered between Dadeland South and Dadeland North stations to supplement rail service, authorities said.
