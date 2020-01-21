Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A suspected serial rapist accused of terrorizing dozens of women in South Florida back in the 1980s faced a judge Tuesday afternoon.
Robert Koehler, 60, was ordered to be extradited to Miami-Dade County by Thursday where he will be held without bond.
He was arrested after police said DNA linked him to the case involving the “pillowcase rapist.”
Authorities said the “pillowcase rapist” attacked and raped 44 women at knifepoint from 1981 to 1986.
Police said in each case the suspect used a pillowcase or something similar to hide his face.
