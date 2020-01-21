Comments
CORAL SPRINGS (CBSMiami) – Lucky’s Market announced all of its South Florida stores are closing for good.
A total of 20 locations will shut down on February 12th.
The only store that will remain open is the store in West Melbourne.
The chain’s South Florida locations are in Coral Springs, Oakland Park and Plantation.
Liquidation sales will begin on Wednesday.
Lucky’s carved a niche by offering mid-priced meat, seafood, juices and prepared foods, plus a wide variety of health products and locally sourced packaged goods.
