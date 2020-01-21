Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Charges are expected to be filed in a multi-vehicle crash in Hallandale Beach that split a Tesla in half.
It happened Monday morning on Hallandale Beach Boulevard at Three Islands Boulevard.
According to the police, a white Nissan appears to have been speeding when it ran a light and hit the Tesla, causing a chain reaction crash involving two other cars.
Good Samaritans rushed to help the Tesla driver who was not hurt in the crash.
“I went over to the driver in the white car because I thought it was going to blow, but he came out unscathed kissing the floor,” said Tony Peart.
Two others suffered minor injuries in the crash, they were taken to Memorial Regional Hospital.
