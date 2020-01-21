MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Decades after her mysterious disappearance over the Pacific Ocean in 1937, Amelia Earhart was honored in South Florida.
On Tuesday, Earhart received her very own landmark in the 5000 block of E 8th Avenue in Hialeah.
“It’s important to honor and celebrate women’s history and women’s accomplishments. Almost everyone knows where Amelia disappeared, but almost no one knows where she started. Fate put me right here in front of the old Miami municipal airport on June 1st, 1937,” said Sharon Kendrick-Johnson, Miami-Dade County Commissioner.
“This marker will forever serve as a reminder. Finally, we thank the Women’s Club of Hialeah, who very graciously sponsored the historical marker.”
Earhart was the first female aviator to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean.
