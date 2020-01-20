MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday which means reckless riders taking part in “Wheels Up, Guns Down” will be taking over some South Florida streets.

Over the weekend, riders on ATVs, four-wheelers, and dirt bikes sent two police officers to the hospital and caused several crashes.

Sunday night a car and dirt bike collided in Miami Gardens. Police say the bike did not have any lights and was hit by a car backing out of a driveway in the 600-block of 199th Street. That rider was airlifted to the hospital in critical condition.

In southwest Miami-Dade, two officers were hurt on Sunday while checking out reports of reckless riders. Investigators say the officers were approaching a group of about 40 riders when they all took off along 127th Avenue. An ATV ran over the foot of one officer.

Another ATV crashed into the cruiser, the people on board then fled. A second officer got hurt while running after them.

Cell phone video sent to CBS4 captured dozens of riders driving around at night in northwest Miami-Dade. This group was spotted at 27th Avenue and 67th Street.

Another group gathered at a gas station at NW 119th Street and East Golf Drive.

Law enforcement has issued a warning last week that they will crack down hard on people driving recklessly on streets in off-road vehicles.