MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Super Bowl 54 in Miami will be a homecoming for San Francisco 49ers rookie defensive end Nick Bosa.
Bosa was a star football player at St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale where he was a two-time first-team 7A all-state honoree.
Bosa was also five-star recruit and ranked among the best players in his class before heading off to Ohio State.
From Ohio State, the 49ers drafted Bosa with the second pick in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft.
In July 2019, Bosa signed a 4-year-deal with the 49ers worth $33.5 million with a $22.5 million signing bonus and a fifth year option.
Bosa has helped lead the 49ers defense all season long.
He had four tackles and a sack against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, to go along with nine sacks in the regular season.
Bosa’s father, John was also an NFL defensive end who played three seasons with the Miami Dolphins from 1987 – 1989.
