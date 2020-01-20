Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Smash and grab thieves used a vehicle to ram through the front of a Hallandale Beach cell phone store and stole thousands of dollars worth of merchandise.
It happened just before 1 a.m. at a family-owned business on South Dixie Highway.
The owner surveillance video captured a woman and two men slam through the front of the business with a vehicle and then ransack the store. They were in and out in minutes.
Thousands of dollars worth of cell phones, electronics, iPads, and laptops were taken.
Anyone with information on the theft is urged to call the police.
You must log in to post a comment.