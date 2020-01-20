Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Better Business Bureau warns of crooks who might look to trick you into paying for an “expiring Windows license.”
A person calls pretending to be a Microsoft employee and recommends a system upgrade that requires paying a yearly fee.
Microsoft says all their support requests start with customers.
If a claim seems unusual, the BBB says to do your own research before taking any help.
Microsoft ended its technical support for ‘Windows 7’ last Tuesday.
