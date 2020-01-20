  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bettter Business Bureau, Consumer News, Local TV, Miami News, Microsoft, Scam

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Better Business Bureau warns of crooks who might look to trick you into paying for an “expiring Windows license.”

A person calls pretending to be a Microsoft employee and recommends a system upgrade that requires paying a yearly fee.

Microsoft says all their support requests start with customers.

If a claim seems unusual, the BBB says to do your own research before taking any help.

Microsoft ended its technical support for ‘Windows 7’ last Tuesday.

Comments