



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Preparations are well underway for the Super Bowl Experience at the Miami Beach Convention Center.

The Super Bowl Experience is an interactive theme park for football fans.

“This is half a million square feet of interactive fan festival,” said Nicki Ekwell, the director of NFL events. “This is certainly something you can see players up close and personal. You can get autographs. We are already getting the list through. Jerry Rice will be here, Joe Montana will be here, Dan Marino will be here, of course active Dolphins players.”

Fans can get autographs with NFL players, participate in youth football clinics, buy merchandise, take part in a 40-yard dash and vertical jump against NFL players on LED screens.

It also features personalized digital photos, a virtual reality experience, an enhanced Super Bowl rings display and take photos with the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

The event kicks off Saturday, Jan. 25, and lasts the weekend. It’ll close down Monday and Tuesday before reopening Wednesday, Jan. 29, in the afternoon.

General adult tickets range from $20 to $40. However, kids 12 and under are free.