



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A northwest Miami-Dade teen remains on life support at Jackson Memorial Hospital after he was shot at an apartment complex late Friday night.

On Sunday, several children and community activists gathered to bring awareness to gun violence in their community.

“You guys are not supposed to die by bullets,” Susan Kennedy told a group of children.

Kennedy is the founder of the group “Bullets 4 Life”.

“Their friends are dying out here. Our kids are dying out here. I don’t think we are doing enough,” said Kennedy.

She spent Sunday working to inspire kids to help end gun violence. They gathered in the same spot where 16-year-old Master Jonson Jr, many know as Nalton, was shot in the head.

“I cried when I heard this because I have a 15-year-old son. That boy could’ve been any one of us. It’s happening every day. It’s the same story, different faces,” Kennedy said.

Neighbors left stuffed animals and balloons Saturday at the complex along NW 64th Street and 20th Avenue.

Many of those who left messages feared the teen’s life had been cut short.

“We are hoping he pulls through. That’s what we are here for,” Kennedy said.

Police don’t know who’s responsible or why it happened.

Investigators plan to return to the apartment complex on Monday to hand out flyers and ask for tips.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).