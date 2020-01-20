MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Several South Florida cities will celebrate the life and legacy of civil rights icon Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Many are asking volunteers to take part in a day of service while others will be hosting parades and events in Dr. King’s honor.

One of the biggest events will take place in Miami’s Liberty City neighborhood where the 43rd annual MLK Holiday Parade and Family Festival will take place.

The parade will feature local high school marching bands, dance and drill teams, and more.

It starts at 11 a.m. on NW 10th Avenue and 54th Street and ends eight miles later at MLK Memorial Park, 6000 NW 32nd Court where the family fun fest will be held.

Miami Gardens will host the Rock the Vote Empowerment Rally, presented by Mayor Oliver Gilbert, at the Betty T. Ferguson Recreational Complex, 3000 NW 199th Street. The family-friendly day of service will be packed full of performances, panel discussions, vendors, employment resources, food and more.

In Fort Lauderdale, a Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade got underway at 9 a.m. at Sistrunk Boulevard and NW 19th Avenue.

The MLK Unity Celebration and Multicultural Festival will take place at Esplanade Park immediately following the parade from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. featuring live entertainment and family activities.

The City of Plantation will be hosting their 1st Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Celebration beginning at 10 a.m. at the Jim Ward Community Center, 301 NW 46th Ave. The celebration will encompass musical performances, inspirational speeches, delicious food, family activities