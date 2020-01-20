MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Sweater weather will return to South Florida for a couple of days this week.
Monday got off to a mild start with temperatures in the low 70s and upper 60s. There were a few spotty showers due to moisture ahead of and along a cold front moving down the stat.
Monday afternoon we’ll see mostly cloudy skies with highs in the mid-70s early before the chilly air arrives at night. Lows will fall the 50s with some inland areas possibly dipping down to the upper 40s.
Tuesday’s highs will remain cool in the upper 60s with north winds at 10 to 15 miles per hour with gusts up to 25 miles per hour.
Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will be even colder as lows will plummet to the 40s in Broward and Miami-Dade. The last time Miami had a low of 46 degrees was back on January 21, 2019. Lows will fall to the 50s across the Keys. Wednesday afternoon highs will remain below average in the upper 60s.
By Thursday morning we’ll wake up with the upper 50s and highs in the low to mid-70s. Friday morning lows will be back to normal in the low 60s. Highs will be seasonable in the upper 70s.
This weekend highs warm to 80 degrees on Saturday and Sunday.
