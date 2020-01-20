MIAMI (CBSMiami) – In observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a number of offices and agencies will be closed.

Federal, state, county, and municipal offices are closed as will public schools, colleges, and universities.

Miami-Dade and Broward courts are closed.

The stock market is closed.

Most banks are closed.

There is no mail delivery

Libraries are closed.

There is no garbage collection in Miami-Dade but recycling is on a normal collection schedule.

Broward garbage and recycling collection is on a normal schedule for Broward Municipal Services District. Residents of all other Broward municipalities should check with their municipality for schedule.

Miami-Dade and Broward transit buses are operating on a normal schedule and so is Tri-Rail.

Malls and supermarkets are open.