MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man facing charges in Hialeah had a few more added after he tried to escape by jumping out of a police car.

Samuel Jackson, 29, was arrested Saturday by Hialeah police and charged with a hit & run accident, aggravated battery, and attempting to elude the police.

Hialeah police say while in custody Jackson escaped from a marked police unit by jumping out of the police vehicle window while in transit. A perimeter was set up and he was quickly located.

After his capture, Jackson was charged with prisoner escape and resisting arrest without violence.

