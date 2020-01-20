Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man facing charges in Hialeah had a few more added after he tried to escape by jumping out of a police car.
Samuel Jackson, 29, was arrested Saturday by Hialeah police and charged with a hit & run accident, aggravated battery, and attempting to elude the police.
Hialeah police say while in custody Jackson escaped from a marked police unit by jumping out of the police vehicle window while in transit. A perimeter was set up and he was quickly located.
After his capture, Jackson was charged with prisoner escape and resisting arrest without violence.
