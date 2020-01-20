Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Central Florida man from Palm Bay is accused of being the infamous ‘pillowcase rapist,’ who attacked more than 40 women in the South Florida area in the 1980s.
Police have identified Robert Eugene Koehler, 60, who is a registered sex offender, as the man who terrorized women between 1981 and 1986.
News partner The Miami Herald first reported the arrest. Officials have not said what led to the arrest, according to the newspaper.
Authorities said the Koehler would break into homes with a pillowcase over his head and attacked at least 44 women in the area.
Koehler was arrested Saturday in Brevard County and is waiting to be transferred to Miami-Dade, according to the Herald.
