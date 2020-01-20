



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The enduring lessons of the Holocaust are now being told in a way like never before.

Miami-Dade students, 89 of them from five schools, produced an hour-long film titled “Names, Not Numbers.”

Monday night, the documentary exhibited as part of the annual Miami Jewish Film Festival.

The Miami documentary is one of 250 nationally funded films that have been produced at high schools across the country.

Miami Proud: High School Documentary Preserves Holocaust Survivor Stories

This volunteer project entailed researching each survivor’s story and crafting specific questions to prepare for the interview.

“Well, for years at school we learned about the Holocaust, since third grade. But it was always through books and movies,” said Miami Beach High School student Leah Onur. “So, talking to someone in person who’s a survivor is what made me want to do it.”

The stories deeply moved the student filmmakers.

“I think what happens is that interview connection. They suddenly realize that in that the survivors were teenagers like they were but their lives were disrupted horribly,” said Dr. Miriam Kline Kassenoff.

These students making sure that the horror of the Holocaust is never forgotten.