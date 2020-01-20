WFOR-TV EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY
Job Title: Associate Newscast Producer – Per Diem
Description:
CBS WFOR-TV in Miami has an opening for an Associate Newscast Producer who can work with Producer on formatting and execution of broadcasts of our weekend morning broadcasts; participate in story meetings; check wire for news of interest; write stories assigned by Producer; conduct interviews as assigned by Executive Producer or Assignment Manager; field produce live remotes as assigned; record special feeds and log when necessary; act as contact with reporters in field doing live shots; working knowledge of libel, slander and personal attack laws; perform other duties which may be assigned.
Requirements:
Applicants must have broadcast writing courses at college level. One year television news writing experience. Knowledge of newsroom computer systems and graphic systems. Minimum two years of college.
It is the continuing policy of CBS to afford equal employment opportunity to qualified individuals regardless of their race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, national origin, age, physical or mental disability, veteran or disabled veteran status; and to conform to applicable laws and regulations. This policy of equal employment covers all aspects of the employment relationship including application, initial employment, promotion, transfer, selection for training opportunities and wage/salary administration. CBS recognizes that it’s continued growth and business success depends on the development and utilization of the full range of the nation’s human resources.
POSTED 1/19/20
