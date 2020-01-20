



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – South Florida luminaries attended the annual 5000 Role Models of Excellence Project’s Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Scholarship Breakfast on Monday morning honoring the life and teachings of the Civil Rights leader.

Project founder, Florida Congresswoman Frederica Wilson, designated 42 Wilson Scholars in the class of 2020 who were awarded scholarships.

It was the 27th year celebrating “mentoring, guidance, and scholarships” for the project.

Joining Wilson in headlining the event were film and TV actor Larenz Tate, exonerated member of the Central Park Five Korey Wise and Radio personality and philanthropist Tom Joyner.

Among South Florida politicians in attendance were Congresswoman Donna Shalala, Senator Marco Rubio, Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez among others.

Ambassadors from African nations were also at the annual fundraising event.

Ahead of the event, Congresswoman Wilson said, “There is no project like this in the world.”

“The dream of a college education was not on their radar until they entered the project.”

This year’s event was held at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Miami Airport & Convention Center.

Founders say “the project is a mentoring program that advances its mission by addressing the critical community need for mentoring among minority boys.”

“The Project, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is fulfilling the mission of guiding minority boys along a carefully chartered path to manhood and sending them to college.”

Event sponsors included Sean John, Verizon, Carnival Foundation, Miami Dolphins Foundation, PortMiami, Seaboard Corporation, FedEx, Florida Power & Light, Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau, Jose Milton Foundation and Florida Lottery.