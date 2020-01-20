Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — The bodies of a man and a woman were found Sunday afternoon in a smoke-filled in Lauderhill home.
Lauderhill Fire Rescue crews received a call around 3:30 p.m. When firefighters arrived, they found smoke but no fire. They saw one person who appeared to be passed out so they forced their way into the home.
They found a pot that had been left on the stove, which caused the smoke, the Sun Sentinel reported.
Firefighters then found the second body.
The identities of the victims have not been released.
