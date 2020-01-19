MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An investigation is underway following a deadly shooting in North Miami Beach on Saturday evening.

A woman could be seen breaking down in tears at the crime scene along NE 174th Street near 3rd Avenue.

Police said someone was shot Saturday around 5 p.m. While collecting evidence, detectives took samples from the hands of several people on scene. Police didn’t explain why.

“I heard ‘pow, pow, pow.’ I thought it was on the other street,” Michel Florvil said

Florvil lives two houses away from where the yellow crime scene tape and evidence markers were laid out. After hearing gunshots, he said he immediately looked around but didn’t see a car or anybody running away. However, moments later he did see someone yelling for help.

“I was curious. I went like this (looking around). I didn’t see a car coming. No anything,” Florvil said. “I see another young guy run along the sidewalk yelling and crying. Maybe that was his brother. I don’t know.”

Police didn’t immediately give an age of the victim. They would only said a male was shot and then died at the hospital.

Since neighbors weren’t told whether police were on the hunt for a suspect or if someone was in custody. One resident told CBS4’s Ty Russell she is worried.

“Is this surprising?” Russell asked Maria Flores.

“Yes, it is because this has never happened in this area before,” Flores said.

CBS4 is still working to learn the name of the victim and we want to know if police know who’s responsible.

If you have any information to help detectives, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.