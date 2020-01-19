MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police are investigating a deadly overnight shooting at a party in Southwest Miami-Dade.

According to the Miami-Dade Police Department, officers were called out to the 18900 block of SW 106 Avenue at around 12:40 a.m. to reports of shots fired.

Responding officers found an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue rushed the injured man to a local hospital where he later died.

During their investigation, detectives learned two other adults had admitted themselves to a local hospital to be treated for gunshot wounds.

Detectives believe the incidents are related, but have released no other details.

The department’s Homicide Bureau has taken over the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.