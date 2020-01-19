  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By Jim DeFede
Filed Under:Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, Facing South Florida, Jim DeFede, Local TV, Politics

Congresswoman Debbie Mucarsel-Powell talks about her expectations in the impeachment trial of President Trump.

She also discusses the recently passed NAFTA trade deal as well as the trade agreement reached between the Trump administration and China, and how they may affect certain Florida industries.

She also weighs in on a potential challenge for her congressional seat from Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez.

Guest: Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell / (D) FL-26th District

