



MIAMI SHORES (CBSMiami) – The sleepy community of Miami Shores is not so sleepy anymore. Miami Shores is buzzing on the social scene with the opening of new restaurants and stores over the last several months.

Amaranthine Bistro, a Mediterranean inspired eatery with dining in and out is becoming quite the hot spot.

It serves breakfast lunch and dinner, with a menu that is eclectic and fun.

Amaranthine Bistro is named after a plant that never dies.

The restaurant also features a creative cocktail menu poured by a master mixologist.

Chef George Makrisis creates his take on the Greek Moussaka, a classic dish made with ground beef and so much more including a luxurious layer of scorched Béchamel cheese.

For an inside look at how this delicious dish is prepared, CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo hangs out with Chef George for today’s Digital Bite: Moussaka: Slow cooked minced CAB (Certified Angus Beef), Eggplant Caviar, Potato Confit, Homemade Béchamel sauce.

Ingredients:

3 potatoes

thyme

salt

pepper

100 ml clarified butter

For the ground meat

1 onion

2 tablespoon(s) olive oil, for sautéing

1 clove of garlic

1 level teaspoon(s) cinnamon

1 tablespoon(s) tomato paste

500 g ground beef

400 g canned tomatoes

salt

pepper

For the béchamel sauce

100 g butter

100 g all-purpose flour

750 ml milk, 3,5%

pepper, ground

100 g parmesan cheese, grated

3 egg yolks

Truffle oil 1 g

Instructions:

Peel the potatoes and slice them into thin squares.

Use a baking pan cover the bottom with baking paper add the potatoes.

Add the clarified butter, fresh thyme, salt and pepper.

Preheat oven 350 f and bake the potatoes for 20 minutes

For the ground meat

Place a pot over high heat and add the olive oil.

Coarsely chop the onion and add to pan.

Finely chop the garlic and add to pan along with thyme and sugar. Sauté for 2-3 minutes until they caramelize nicely.

Add the ground meat and break it up with a wooden spoon. Sauté until golden brown.

Add the tomato paste and sauté so that it loses its bitterness.

Add the chopped tomatoes, lower heat and simmer for 5-10 minutes until the sauce thickens.

Remove from heat and add the parsley and coarsely chopped basil. Season with salt and pepper.

For the béchamel sauce

Place a pot over medium heat.

Add the butter and let it melt.

Add the flour and whisk until it soaks up all of the butter.

Add the milk in small batches while continuously whisking so that no lumps form.

As soon as the béchamel sauce thickens and bubbles start to form on the surface, remove from heat.

Add the salt, pepper, 100 g parmesan and 3 egg yolks. Whisk thoroughly.

Enjoy!