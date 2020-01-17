MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami’s Dr. Martin Luther King Parade will take place on Monday and to accommodate it, there will be a number of street closures.

The parade kicks off at 11 a.m. and will wrap up around 4 p.m. within the City of Miami limits. It will travel alongside N.W. 54th Street from NW 12th Avenue to NW 19th Avenue then continues west on 54th Street.

Miami police say for the parade NW 54th Street will be closed from NW 7th Avenue to NW 19th Avenue. Drivers can use NW 53rd Street to travel on the northside of NW 54th Street and NW 55th Street to travel on the south side.

The street closures will begin at 7:30 a.m., however, NW 12th Avenue and NW 17th Avenue will remain open in the northbound and southbound direction until 9 a.m. The entire route will be closed to all traffic as of 9 a.m.

Miami-Dade Transit buses that normally travel along NW 54th Street will be re-routed.

Drivers are encouraged to take alternate routes if they need to travel in the area. Miami Police officers will be placed along the closure to provide assistance.

The streets are scheduled to begin reopening in phases at approximately 2 p.m. The roadways are expected to be completely open for traffic by approximately 5 p.m.