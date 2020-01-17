Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A motorcyclist was killed, his passenger seriously hurt when his bike slammed into a Miami-Dade police cruiser.
It happened Thursday, just after 6:30 p.m, at NW 127th Street and NW 22nd Avenue.
According to police, the officer was heading south on NW 22 Avenue. When he went to make a left turn NW 127 Street, he was struck by a motorcycle headed northbound on NW 22 Avenue.
The 39-year-old driver and his 31-year-old passenger were both thrown from the bike and landed in the roadway. Both were taken to a hospital where the man was pronounced dead.
The police officer was not injured in the crash.
