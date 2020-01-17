MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s a long holiday weekend full of events and the weather is giving us a mixed-bag starting with Friday.

It was a showery start across South Florida. There is a weak cold front moving across the area and so moisture has returned. For the rest of Friday, expect cloudy skies, on-and-off showers, and a stiff wind. The wind is expected to increase to 25 mph and gust up to 30 mph. This will lead to a windy Friday night and a windy day Saturday.

The good news for Saturday is that the rain chance goes down to almost zero percent. Since the weak cold front is expected to clear to the south of the Middle Keys by Friday night, a drier air mass slides right back into much of South Florida. However, the Lower Keys do remain with a chance for showers and cloudy skies on Saturday.

As Sunday rolls in, the gusty winds roll out. So “Sunday fun-day” calls for lighter winds and partly sunny skies.

Afternoon temps for Friday and Saturday are in upper-70s, then low-80s for Sunday afternoon with overnight temperatures in the upper-60s through the weekend.

Just don’t keep your guard down or your sweaters in storage because, by early Monday, a strong cold front marches into South Florida with showers and the threat of thunderstorms. A chilly blast of cold air arrives Monday night and then sweater weather is back in South Florida. We’ll wake up to a much colder wind on Tuesday morning with temps in the 40s and 50s. The afternoon temperature on Tuesday will struggle to get out of the 60s.