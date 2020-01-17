MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Just days after the City of Miami’s first commission meeting of the year dissolved into chaos, the city manager is stepping down.
Emilio Gonzalez has resigned, saying he wants to dedicate more time to his family. According to CBS4 news partner The Miami Herald his wife is ill.
Gonzalez came under criticism from Commissioner Joe Carollo who opposed his appointment and then tried to have him ousted but failed.
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez praised Gonzalez for the work he did during his tenure.
“I’m grateful for his service in elevating our city as an innovative world-class destination,” said Suarez. “He said he could not dedicate the amount of time he needed to dedicate to take care of her and at the same time run a city of this magnitude.”
Gonzalez was Miami’s city manager for two years.
