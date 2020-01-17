Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Ahead of the Martin Luther King Junior holiday, the Miami Heat partnered up with several organizations for a luncheon to kick off a weekend of service to honor the civil rights leader.
The guest speaker, Minnijean Brown-Trickey, was part of history.
Brown-Trickey was one of the Little Rock Nine.
As a teen, she and eight others were integrated at Little Rock Central High School. The case followed the Brown v. Board of Education decision which led to public schools being desegregated.
