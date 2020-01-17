



SUNRISE (CBSMiami) — Every Friday, in partnership with the Florida Panthers, we put the spotlight on a hero among us men or women who have gone beyond the call of duty for our country.

This week, we’re meeting U.S. Navy Vietnam Vet. Lieutenant Commander Alan Miller.

Dr. Miller enlisted in 1967 and served until 1976. He was sent to Vietnam with Mobil Construction Battalion 10.

His primary duty to was care for the sailors. Soon after he arrived he says everyone had been medevacked to an army mass unit and he was told to set up a civic action program to treat the villagers for whatever they had. So he and his corpsmen quickly got to work.

“It made me feel very good. We had to be rescued by an army unit, but we were helping the people. The most defining moment however was training the village nurses so, in essence, an extension of us would continue to care for the people in the villages. So many men gave so much more than I did. So they’re the real heroes ” said Miller.

Miller was honored at a recent Florida Panthers game.

With his family by his side, he proudly stood waved and then threw up the V at the fan-filled arena as they too took to their feet to honor this hero among us.

On behalf of the Florida Panthers and CBS4 we would like to say thank you, United States Navy Vietnam Veteran Lieutenant Commander Dr. Alan Miller for your service and dedication to our country.