MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade County officials dedicated two new pedestrian bridges and tunnels at Hard Rock Stadium on Friday.
The completed bridges and tunnels will keep pedestrian traffic off of busy streets, inside and outside of the stadium grounds.
The ribbon-cutting ceremony was held with city officials, members of the Florida Department of Transporation, and stadium executives.
Miami Gardens Mayor Oliver Gilbert tells us this is a win-win for residents and fans.
One of the bridges crosses Dan Marino Boulevard, better known as Northwest 199th Street.
The other extends above the Florida Turnpike exit ramp.
The tunnels go underneath an interior road at stadium and allow pedestrian and vehicle traffic to move continuously, before and after football games.
