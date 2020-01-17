MIAMI (CBSMiami) – At least three people have been rushed to area hospitals following a wrong-way crash on the Don Shula Expressway on Friday afternoon.

Florida Highway Patrol officials say it happened shortly after 2:15 p.m. when they got a call regarding a reckless vehicle.

Authorities say a white van was seen heading north on the southbound lanes of the SR874, just north of Killian Parkway.

FHP says the van crashed into a vehicle head-on and also against a Miami-Dade police cruiser.

Chopper 4 images showed the badly damaged white van stopped in front of an overturned vehicle. The police cruiser could also be seen with front-end damage.

There were at least five Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units and at least three people had to be transported via ambulance to area hospitals.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more details become available.

The highway remains closed at this time.